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'Where do we go next?' Conservative social media mastermind speaks out
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110 views • March 09, 2021
"CENSORHSIP": Alex 'ALX' Lorusso, a political strategist in charge of many prominent conservative social media properties, speaks out about his own Twitter account being suspended, the future of conversation online in a world where one side feels their voices are being silenced, and beyond. Plus, Republicans Congressional candidate Catalina Lauf joins to speak about the 'culture battle' she intends to win. - via The benny Report with Benny Johnson, Saturdays at 7:30PM ET on Newsmax TV
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