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ROBERT TRUMP TWIITER account that was removed
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134 views • August 17, 2020
ROBERT TRUMP TWIITER account that was removed at 21 min mark
there is a rumour .....
Robert Trump actually died in 1999 in Tennessee, according to the Social Security Index. I'm not sure about Putin's daughter, but most likely she also died some years ago.
They both knew this would be coming when the richest of the cabal members were taken down - the last of the Rothschilds (a couple of weeks ago Trump confiscated the Bank of England [where Jacob Rothschild had his vaults of hundreds of trillions, maybe quadrillions of gold bullion]) and the Bank of Ireland) and the Rockefellers (Trump signed the executive order cutting out the "middleman" in the big pharma industry this past week). In their extreme arrogance, they never thought Trump would ever have the guts to do it.
I don't know what Putin was up to, but I know it had to be something similar - they've been working on taking down the cabal together for years. Putin may have been the one who took down the cabal in China and Iran, where they had the strongest grips. Look up all the explosions and massive fires around the world over the last month or so - they were all major sex trafficking hubs.
As you can imagine - these cabal families are PISSED!!!!
there is a rumour .....
Robert Trump actually died in 1999 in Tennessee, according to the Social Security Index. I'm not sure about Putin's daughter, but most likely she also died some years ago.
They both knew this would be coming when the richest of the cabal members were taken down - the last of the Rothschilds (a couple of weeks ago Trump confiscated the Bank of England [where Jacob Rothschild had his vaults of hundreds of trillions, maybe quadrillions of gold bullion]) and the Bank of Ireland) and the Rockefellers (Trump signed the executive order cutting out the "middleman" in the big pharma industry this past week). In their extreme arrogance, they never thought Trump would ever have the guts to do it.
I don't know what Putin was up to, but I know it had to be something similar - they've been working on taking down the cabal together for years. Putin may have been the one who took down the cabal in China and Iran, where they had the strongest grips. Look up all the explosions and massive fires around the world over the last month or so - they were all major sex trafficking hubs.
As you can imagine - these cabal families are PISSED!!!!
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