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LET FREEDOM RING! PODCAST 8: HISTORIC FRAUD & URGENCY TO RESTORE YOUR BIRTHRIGHT AMERICAN FREEDOMS
Ramola D Reports
Ramola D Reports
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72 views • July 06, 2022

Focused conversation on the historic name and security transaction fraud run by the Federal Reserve pirates and their progenitors the 14th Amendment pirates of the British Territorial Government corporate construct which is still reigning supreme as US Inc. aka Crown Corporation Cover, how Americans have been seriously deceived, and what every American can do to reclaim their birthright freedoms as born-free on the land and soil of the now-revived Land Jurisdiction of America by way of Anna von Reitz's work to restore the same.


The great urgency today of course comes from the intended power grabs of the WEF, WHO et al who envision human erasure and transhumanist enslavement for all. The way to combat this profound failure of sanity and humanity is to find our freedoms through reviving our born or naturalized status as state nationals and citizens, not US citizens.


Please see the previous Podcasts in this series for more information.


LINKS FOR MORE:

The Everyday Concerned Citizen/Restoring America

https://everydayconcerned.net/restoring-america/


Let Freedom Ring! Podcast 1 - American State Citizen with Ronald Carriveau, Mass State Assembly

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cQEbo3wcoMjO/


Let Freedom Ring! Massachusetts State Assembly Podcast 2 -- A Little History on Lincoln and Your Status

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ySftVfkSWAS2/


Let Freedom RIng! Mass State Assembly Podcast 3: Their Birth Certificate Fraud and Our Baby Deed to Reclaim Your Child

https://odysee.com/@RamolaDReports:8/Let-Freedom-Ring---Podcast-3---Birth-Certificate-Fraud-and-Baby-Deed:2


Let Freedom RIng! Mass State Assembly Podcast 4: Birthright American or Captured US Citizen? Learn Who You Are -- Land Vs Sea Jurisdictions & Pirate Ships

https://www.brighteon.com/8d6d34ca-ff78-4783-bc8b-982fc149bbd3


Let Freedom Ring! Mass State Assembly Podcast 5:Fraud Since 1861 When US GOV Corporations Cropped Up

https://www.bitchute.com/video/98bpS1e7e0Oh/


LET FREEDOM RING! MASS STATE ASSEMBLY PODCAST 6: MEDICAL FREEDOM ON LAND & SOIL JURISDICTION

https://www.bitchute.com/video/BiyNw9tHFdhg/


Let Freedom Ring! Podcast 7 With Mass State Assembly: Two Governments, Citizenships, Jurisdictions:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4cdAr6sCa1y8/


Massachusetts State Assembly site:

https://states.americanstatenationals.org/massachusetts/


The American States Assemblies site with all of Anna von Reitz's information:

https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/


The 50 States Site (portal to each state's website):

https://states.americanstatenationals.org/


Anna's Monday night webinars and other podcasts at the States United Nationals Youtube site:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC67rlh3Fw16mRdNaFDR8Wcg


Why should I correct my status?

https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/why-should-i-correct-my-status/


Anna's book PDF (You know Something is Wrong...) can be found on this page:

https://states.americanstatenationals.org/educational-information-2/

PDF of Book also here: https://mega.nz/file/Uoc3XYYI#h1G4taW8zrFZonU-95cPItDMGkYzYKySYq3Vd805jCI


Contact state coordinators

ttps://states.americanstatenationals.org/state-coordinators/


Anna von Reitz's website with her writings and videos:

http://www.annavonreitz.com/index.html


RAMOLA D REPORTS:


Please support my work:

Patreon:https://www.patreon.com/RamolaD

Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/RamolaD


DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND

Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar


FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:

Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net

Author website: ramolad.com

Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee/Lbry, Live 528, Rumble

Keywords
freedom14th amendmentfederal reserve bankland and soil jurisdictionbirthright american status
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