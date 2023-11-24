MIXED NUTS WITH GUEST JENNY LAKE 21ST NOV 2023

SOFIA SMALLSTORM

You could call me an independent researcher, but I am really a person who has to find answers to my own questions. I don’t really use the word “truthseeker,” as truth is an expanding picture. When you only know X, and the next day you learn Y, what you thought was Truth X becomes Truth X+Y, and the result could be quite different from X alone. Expanding something can change its configurations, and that thing called Truth just keeps expanding the more you look into it ...

When someone told me that a huge building in New York had fallen down because a plane struck it, I was indignant and disbelieving. “It’s true! It collapsed!” the voice on the phone insisted. Then the second building fell, and another after that, with no help from a plane. Come on, people! How could this be?

Lots of things incite the question: How could this be? So, after producing the video “911 Mysteries” (2006), I continued to chase knowledge and information of many kinds, which led to presentations and writings and interviews and discussions, many of which can be found online, but you may have to search for these. Geoengineering, artificial clouds, synthetic biology, capstone events, transhumanism, the Covid era … I have dipped into this stuff and more as the years fly by and the world gets stranger.

My blog, www.sofiasmallstorm.com, is one place to find posts of interest (not usually my own). My newsletter is the best way to follow my rabbit-hole trail (available by donation/subscription — see my blog page for details). The online store www.avatarproducts.com is where I share products I have discovered for health and happiness — please visit it for a win-win for both of us! And many thanks to People for People Radio for a podcast show of my own now — this is a wonderful development indeed.

