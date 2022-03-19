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Prophecy Fundamentals Part 1 - God's Redemptive Week
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31 views • March 19, 2022
The Bible speaks of coming events that will shake our world. Can we understand today's headlines and tomorrow's events from a Biblical perspective? How can we know what time it is according to God's calendar, and when these events will begin to occur?
This video is part 1 of the "Prophecy Fundamentals" series. It lays the groundwork to begin exploring the explosive events and their timing that are soon to unfold.
This video is part 1 of the "Prophecy Fundamentals" series. It lays the groundwork to begin exploring the explosive events and their timing that are soon to unfold.
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