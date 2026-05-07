A new wave of Ukrainian drones targeting Russia today again affected Russia's northwestern regions with the final destination being ports in the Gulf of Finland. And once again, Ukrainian formations used the already standard corridor through the Baltic states.

🖍Only this time the flight path through Latvia went wrong: several Ukrainian UAVs went off course and began striking Latvian territory. At least one impact was recorded on an oil depot in Rezekne. The Latvians were lucky that it was empty, so the damage turned out to be minimal. @Rybar

Adding, from Latvia: "It doesn't matter whose drones hit the oil depot in Latvia, the main thing to remember is that the responsibility for this lies with Russia," — Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina.

She also added: "We must be prepared for the possibility that similar incidents could happen again."

Video: There's a real Chicago in Latvia.

Ukrainian drones, likely FP-1s, hit an oil depot in Rezekne (Latvia), damaging the terminal. Another drone attacked a Riga-Daugavpils (Latvia) passenger train, causing the engine compartment to catch fire.

The drones were likely flying to attack the Leningrad (Russia) region.