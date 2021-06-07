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Kamela Plane Crash Prediction?
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446 views • June 07, 2021
I saw this video by happenstance the other day and it was weird but I thought nothing of it, today I checked Drudge and saw that her plane was grounded due to technical difficulties. The prediction supposedly says her plane will go down tomorrow, weird eh?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FiMHoazba4oV/
https://www.the-sun.com/news/3029035/air-force-two-kamala-harris-mexico-guatamala-trip/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FiMHoazba4oV/
https://www.the-sun.com/news/3029035/air-force-two-kamala-harris-mexico-guatamala-trip/
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