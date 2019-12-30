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THE RAPTURE OF THE CHURCH - OUR BLESSED HOPE
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7 views • December 30, 2019
Pastor Andrew Russell explains the Rapture of the Church and the different views believers have. The bible readings are: John 14:1-3; 1. Cor. 15:50-58; 1 Thess. 4:13-5:11 and Daniel 9:20-27. Pastor Andrew presents views of the Pre-trib rapture, the Mid-trib rapture and the Post-trib rapture. The rapture is predicted in the bible and will certainly happen, maybe even very soon and unsuspected. "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man." (Luke 21:36)
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