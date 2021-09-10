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Red Pill Politics - Interview with Mary Tocca of ChildhoodShot.com Pt 1
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11 views • September 10, 2021
Mary comes onto Dave's show September 9th, 2021, and provides insights on childhood health and vaccines.
Call ins begin at the end of this video, and continue in Part 2.
Call ins begin at the end of this video, and continue in Part 2.
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