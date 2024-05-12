Bill Maher drops Stormy Daniels bombshell; airs 2018 interview with porn star

Bill Maher drops Stormy Daniels bombshell as he airs 2018 interview with porn star that undermines her Trump trial testimony - Destroys Alvin Bragg’s Sham Trial

Bill Maher Drops Unexpected Bomb on Democrats’ Fading Hope to Jail Trump





“The Democrats have had four years to put Trump on trial and it is all just going away. They blew it at every turn.”





1.) Fani Willis is having an affair with the guy she hired. “And now that one’s going to be delayed.”





2.) “The stolen documents one; that’s never going to happen.”





3.) “She [Stormy Daniels] is a bad witness.”





• In 2018, Daniels described her encounter with Trump as consensual. Now, she’s using “Me Too” buzzwords to suggest the opposite.





Take a listen to what Daniels said then vs. what she says now.





STORMY: 'It is not a 'me-too' case,' she told Maher at the time, 'I wasn't assaulted, I wasn't attacked or raped or coerced or blackmailed.'





Maher: 'You really think she blacked out?' Maher demanded. 'A porn star is used to having sex with people she does not know. That's the job. She's not a good witness.'