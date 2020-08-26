Major shifting accelerating in Israel as Bible prophecies are being fulfilled.

This 38-minute podcast explains a major shifting is accelerating in Israel as they are approaching the time of Jacob's trouble. The Bible reveals this shifting will continue until all nations are gathered against them, ignoring God's warning, "I will make Jerusalem a heavy stone for all the peoples; all who lift it will be severely injured. And all the nations of the earth will be gathered against it." (Zechariah 12:3)



After possessing Jerusalem for 50 years from 1967 to 2017, Israel has entered a new season of major shifting and changes, including the 2017 Paris Peace Conference, moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem in May 2018, and President Trump's Middle East Peace Plan. Israel has faced increased pressure on both their northern and southern borders as Iran has established military bases in Syria and Hamas has been holding weekly violent demonstrations in Gaza, firing an endless barrage of rockets into southern Israel.



This message presents an update of recent events and many prophetic insights into what's coming next.