DRAWING THE LINE by Suzanna Aaring
RealNewMetaMap
Published 17 hours ago |
instantaneous focus which fulfills life absorbs experience directly in the unfolding moment at vertex of psyche by drawing the line between attraction to upward and downward orientation without assumption or prejudgement, so willpower for meaningful accomplishment that comports with reality depends on state achieved by doing internal work first. JOIN the Motherhood Challenge at 45toRevive.com  

perspectiveorientationcultural archive

