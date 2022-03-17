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Rescued, Grateful to Russian Army - The People in Mariupol were hit hard with Ukrainian Nazi Nationalist Keeping Civilian's Confined & Killing. 03172
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150 views • March 17, 2022
Miraculously surviving refugees from Mariupol told why they could not leave the city earlier
Why didn't you leave earlier?
- Because no one let us out!
Why didn't you leave earlier?
- Because no one let us out!
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