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Trudeau échoue - Radio-Québec
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51 views • February 02, 2022
1er février 2022 : https://rumble.com/vttm06-trudeau-choue.html
Chaîne Rumble Radio-Quebec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
https://radioquebec.tv/sociofinancement/
La tentative politico-médiatique de salir le Convoi de la liberté est un échec. Le monde a tremblé. Notre analyse dans ce webjournal.
Chaîne Rumble Radio-Quebec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
https://radioquebec.tv/sociofinancement/
La tentative politico-médiatique de salir le Convoi de la liberté est un échec. Le monde a tremblé. Notre analyse dans ce webjournal.
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