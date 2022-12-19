CCP Removed Diplomats From UK After They Attacked Pro-Democracy Protesters at Manchester Consulate

https://gnews.org/articles/600730
摘要：12/14/2022 CCP has removed six diplomats who attacked pro-democracy Hong Kong protesters at Manchester consulate in October from the UK, including the Consul General.
