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Global Warming is a lie from creator of the Weather Channel
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339 views • March 21, 2021
CNN tries to downplay comment by Weather Channel creator that Global Warming is not real and should not be a concern to anyone. Mainstream Media is so obvious in their attempts to promote a false narrative. Bought and Paid for they are!
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