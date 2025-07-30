🤮Israel: Bombing & starving the besieged strip into submission, killing, maiming & displacing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch disgusting, Israeli minister lament ‘unfortunate’ Gaza humanitarian aid drops, demand ‘war until the end’
🗣“Enough. That’s it, it’s over. No negotiations, no hope whatsoever for negotiations. Go in with full force, at maximum intensity, all in,” Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a recent TV interview, demanding the occupation of “area after area” of Gaza to “encourage emigration” among the civilian population.
👉Israel’s favorite “emigration encouragement” tools? Bombing and starving the besieged strip into submission, killing, maiming and displacing over 10% of the population, per recent Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics figures.