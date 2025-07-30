🤮Israel: Bombing & starving the besieged strip into submission, killing, maiming & displacing

Watch disgusting, Israeli minister lament ‘unfortunate’ Gaza humanitarian aid drops, demand ‘war until the end’

🗣“Enough. That’s it, it’s over. No negotiations, no hope whatsoever for negotiations. Go in with full force, at maximum intensity, all in,” Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a recent TV interview, demanding the occupation of “area after area” of Gaza to “encourage emigration” among the civilian population.

👉Israel’s favorite “emigration encouragement” tools? Bombing and starving the besieged strip into submission, killing, maiming and displacing over 10% of the population, per recent Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics figures.