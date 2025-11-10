BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Unmasking the "Real" Pandemic: Censored Cures and Political Hits
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
93 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • 1 day ago


Kristy Allen connects the dots on a series of controversial current events. She delves into the alleged conspiracy behind the assassination of Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk, linking it to powerful figures in media, intelligence, and finance. The episode then pivots to what Allen frames as the ultimate crime against humanity: the systematic suppression of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. Citing RFK Jr., she argues these safe, effective treatments were maliciously censored to protect the Emergency Use Authorization and billions in profits for COVID-19 vaccines. From a reported assassination attempt on President Trump to bombshell claims about Elon Musk buying ABC, this podcast presents a sweeping narrative of deep-state corruption, media manipulation, and a call for justice and awakening.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/



Join me for a FREE Masterclass: goots888.com/masterclass

"Global Financial Reset – Surviving and Thriving the Transition"


📅 Tuesday, November 18

⏰ 8 PM EST


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting

Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
intelligence communityelon muskrfk jrmedia corruptionkristy allentrump assassination attemptdeep state conspiracyivermectin suppressioncharlie kirk assassinationhydroxychloroquine censorshipcovid vaccine profitsabc purchasejustice awakening
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy