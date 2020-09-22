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Ex-Trump advisor gives a warning about the SCOTUS' future
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33 views • September 22, 2020
In what is being perceived as a political battle to fill, or not to fill, the Supreme Court vacancy left by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, former Trump advisor Sam Nunberg reacts to news of certain Republican Senators rumored to 'flip' to the Democrats' side of the argument, chances that new articles of impeachment could be drafted to 'stall' the decision, and more. - with Newsmax TV's John Bachman
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