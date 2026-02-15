© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fenbendazole & Ivermectin For Cancer - Man In America Interview With Dr. William Makis
In this eye-opening interview, host Man In America sits down with Dr. William Makis to discuss off-label cancer treatments, including fenbendazole and ivermectin. They explore the science, patient experiences, regulatory perspectives, and the latest debates in integrative oncology.
What you’ll hear:
* Dr. Makis’s overview of fenbendazole and ivermectin as potential cancer therapies
* Discussion of clinical evidence, case reports, and gaps in research
* Regulatory viewpoints, safety considerations, and guidance for patients
* Practical questions patients often ask about eligibility, dosing, and monitoring
* Critical look at media narratives and the importance of consulting qualified healthcare providers