Fenbendazole & Ivermectin For Cancer - Man In America Interview With Dr. William Makis
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
718 followers
202 views • 1 day ago

Worldwide Supplier For USP Grade Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole And More: http://www.sacredpurity.com


Video Creator - https://www.youtube.com/c/maninamerica


Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MakisMedicine

Follow Dr. Makis on Substack: http://makismd.substack.com


Fenbendazole & Ivermectin For Cancer - Man In America Interview With Dr. William Makis


In this eye-opening interview, host Man In America sits down with Dr. William Makis to discuss off-label cancer treatments, including fenbendazole and ivermectin. They explore the science, patient experiences, regulatory perspectives, and the latest debates in integrative oncology.


What you’ll hear:

* Dr. Makis’s overview of fenbendazole and ivermectin as potential cancer therapies

* Discussion of clinical evidence, case reports, and gaps in research

* Regulatory viewpoints, safety considerations, and guidance for patients

* Practical questions patients often ask about eligibility, dosing, and monitoring

* Critical look at media narratives and the importance of consulting qualified healthcare providers


Keywords
fenbendazole cancerivermectin cancerivermectin effective cancer treatmentfenbendazole and ivermectin for cancerdr william makis turbo cancerdr william makis cancerdr william makis cancer treatmentfenbendazole effective cancer treatmentfenbendazole and ivermectin for cancer man in america interview with dr william makis
