The Living, Miraculous Crucifix that Moves, Gazes into the Eyes of the Faithful, and Cries Blood!

January 25, 2023





How would you react if a crucifix in a Church in front of you begins to shed tears or you see drops of blood fall from His temples pierced by the crown of thorns?





And if you see that the Christ looks at you, and not only at you, but that he rests his gaze on each one of those present?





There are cases in which which demonstrations have been seen by thousands of people, including atheists, and are linked to other phenomena such as miraculous healings.





This happened for years with the life-size crucifix, which presides over the altar of the Church of San Pedro in the city of Limpias in Santander, Spain

Source: https://forosdelavirgen.org/crucifijo-de-limpias/





