Ukraine Neptune Missile attacked a Ferry at the 'Kavkaz' Black Sea Port in the Temryuk district of Krasnodar Krai, Kerch Strait, Russia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
149 views • 8 months ago

Ukraine attacked a Ferry at "Kavkaz" port in the Temryuk district of Krasnodar Krai. A "Neptune" missile hit the rail ferry "Conro Trader." There is currently a fire at the port.

The attack was presumably carried out from the Odessa region.

Information about casualties is being clarified.

More:  The Kuban operational headquarters reported that the damaged ferry in the waters of the Kavkaz port has sunk, and there are no fire outbreaks within the port area.

Rybar previously posted the following about it too:

Ukrainian forces have struck the Krasnodar Region: one of the missiles hit a ferry moored in the "Kavkaz" port.

As a result of the impact, a fire broke out on the vessel, and eyewitness footage with a large plume of smoke has appeared online.

According to preliminary information, the attack was carried out from the Odesa Region. At the moment, traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been temporarily blocked.

Not much more to add:  ❗️The fate of the 15 crew members of the ship attacked in the port of Kavkaz is unknown.


⚡️According to Baza, after the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck with a Neptune missile, 15 people who were on board the ferry Conroe Trader with fuel tanks went missing. Sank in the port.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
