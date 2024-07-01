BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Spiritual and Practical Benefits of Mentorship During Your Christian Walk - Rich Shadden
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
9 views • 10 months ago

There are many benefits to having a Christian mentor in your life, emphasizes pastor Rich Shadden, the co-author of Shepherding the Pastor: Help for the Early Years of Ministry. He discusses today how important it was for him to be mentored by an older pastor during his younger years of leadership. Rich explains the benefits of Christian counsel and also shares his thoughts about how Christians can approach the concept of changing careers or changing ministries from a godly perspective and by seeking out godly wisdom from trustworthy friends and leaders. Model your leadership style after Christ, who laid down His life for the sheep. Rich explains that his helpful insight from his book can easily be applied to any person in a leadership role or wanting to step into one.



TAKEAWAYS


Older men should take younger men under their wing and mentor them


Nobody should make big decisions in isolation but seek Godly counsel from experienced leaders who have profound wisdom


We have to be good stewards of what God has put in front of us


We were meant to lead with other people by our side



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Answers in Genesis (get 10% off with code AIGCCM10): https://bit.ly/AIGCCM

Shepherding the Pastor book: https://amzn.to/3RNZmpY


🔗 CONNECT WITH RICH SHADDEN

X: https://x.com/rcshadden?lang=en&mx=2


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Sanus 1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
spiritualchristauthortina griffincounter culture mom showrich saddenearly years of ministryshepherding the pastor
