Spiritual and Practical Benefits of Mentorship During Your Christian Walk - Rich Shadden

There are many benefits to having a Christian mentor in your life, emphasizes pastor Rich Shadden, the co-author of Shepherding the Pastor: Help for the Early Years of Ministry. He discusses today how important it was for him to be mentored by an older pastor during his younger years of leadership. Rich explains the benefits of Christian counsel and also shares his thoughts about how Christians can approach the concept of changing careers or changing ministries from a godly perspective and by seeking out godly wisdom from trustworthy friends and leaders. Model your leadership style after Christ, who laid down His life for the sheep. Rich explains that his helpful insight from his book can easily be applied to any person in a leadership role or wanting to step into one.









TAKEAWAYS





Older men should take younger men under their wing and mentor them





Nobody should make big decisions in isolation but seek Godly counsel from experienced leaders who have profound wisdom





We have to be good stewards of what God has put in front of us





We were meant to lead with other people by our side









Shepherding the Pastor book: https://amzn.to/3RNZmpY





