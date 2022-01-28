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VN: Trudeau Attacks, Navy Discharges, Prince Andrew Seeks Jury Trial, Biden SCOTUS, Trump 2024 1.27
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140 views • January 28, 2022
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Featured Articles:
RYAN
JUSTIN TRUDEAU ACCUSES FREEDOM CONVOY SUPPORTERS OF WRONGTHINK, “FRINGE MINORITY, HOLDING UNACCEPTABLE VIEWS”
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/01/27/justin-trudeau-accuses-freedom-convoy-supporters-of-wrongthink-fringe-minority-holding-unacceptable-views/
Prince Andrew Demands Trial by Jury in U.S. Sex Abuse Case
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/01/27/prince-andrew-demands-trial-by-jury-in-u-s-sex-abuse-case/
Propsed bill would make it a criminal offense to ask about vaccination status
https://beckernews.com/proposed-bill-would-make-it-a-criminal-offense-to-ask-anyone-about-their-covid-vaccination-status-43894/
JUSTIN
U.S. Navy Begins Discharging Sailors Who Refuse Coronavirus Vaccine
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/01/27/u-s-navy-begins-discharging-sailors-who-refuse-coronavirus-vaccine/
Biden’s Racist Vow to Select Next SCOTUS Justice Based on Skin Color Comes to Life as Stephen Breyer Retires
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/bidens-racist-vow-select-next-scotus-justice-based-skin-color-comes-life-stephen-breyer-retires
VIDEO: “45th AND 47th” President of the US: Trump Declares He Will Take Back the Oval Office in Rare Behind the Scenes Video
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/video-45th-47th-president-us-trump-declares-will-take-back-oval-office-rare-behind-scenes-video/
RAPIDFIRE
New Jesse Watters Primetime Show Sets Ratings Milestone in Debut, Obliterates CNN and MSNBC
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/new-jesse-watters-primetime-show-sets-ratings-milestone-debut-obliterates-cnn-msnbc
California City Passes First Law Requiring Annual Fees on Constitutional Right to Bear Arms
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/california-city-passes-first-law-requiring-annual-fees-constitutional-right-bear-arms
‘Today is a Good Day’: Four European Nations Announce End to Covid Restrictions
https://beckernews.com/today-is-a-good-day-four-european-nations-announce-end-to-covid-restrictions-43889/
• Ireland
• Denmark
• UK
• Czech
U.S. & Nato Reject Russian Security Demands, Biden State Dept. Predicts Invasion by Mid-February
https://beckernews.com/u-s-nato-reject-russian-security-demands-biden-state-dept-predicts-invasion-by-mid-february-43892/
Dan Bongino Permanently Banned from YouTube
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/dan-bongino-permanently-banned-youtube/
AZ State Rep. Mark Finchem Is Working on Resolution to Reclaim Arizona’s 2020 Electors: “I Actually Have A Resolution In Markup Right Now.” (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/exclusive-az-state-rep-mark-finchem-working-resolution-reclaim-arizonas-2020-electors-actually-resolution-markup-right-now-video/
GoFundMe Suspends Access to Millions of Dollars Raised for Canadian Truckers Protesting Vaccine Mandates
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/gofundme-suspends-access-millions-dollars-raised-canadian-truckers-protesting-vaccine-mandates
Our Latest Videos:
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JUSTICE FOR SETH RICH: The Saddest Story Never Told
https://rumble.com/vsjlhc-justice-for-seth-rich-the-saddest-story-never-told.html
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BUY Raw Pine Pollen
Mother Nature’s super food can improve hormone function, support lung health, and restore immune function, especially due to adverse reactions to Big Pharma products.
ORDER NOW https://bit.ly/RawPinePollen
PROMO CODE • JUSTIN10 • 10% off ALL ITEMS on your first order.
Featured Articles:
RYAN
JUSTIN TRUDEAU ACCUSES FREEDOM CONVOY SUPPORTERS OF WRONGTHINK, “FRINGE MINORITY, HOLDING UNACCEPTABLE VIEWS”
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/01/27/justin-trudeau-accuses-freedom-convoy-supporters-of-wrongthink-fringe-minority-holding-unacceptable-views/
Prince Andrew Demands Trial by Jury in U.S. Sex Abuse Case
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/01/27/prince-andrew-demands-trial-by-jury-in-u-s-sex-abuse-case/
Propsed bill would make it a criminal offense to ask about vaccination status
https://beckernews.com/proposed-bill-would-make-it-a-criminal-offense-to-ask-anyone-about-their-covid-vaccination-status-43894/
JUSTIN
U.S. Navy Begins Discharging Sailors Who Refuse Coronavirus Vaccine
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/01/27/u-s-navy-begins-discharging-sailors-who-refuse-coronavirus-vaccine/
Biden’s Racist Vow to Select Next SCOTUS Justice Based on Skin Color Comes to Life as Stephen Breyer Retires
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/bidens-racist-vow-select-next-scotus-justice-based-skin-color-comes-life-stephen-breyer-retires
VIDEO: “45th AND 47th” President of the US: Trump Declares He Will Take Back the Oval Office in Rare Behind the Scenes Video
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/video-45th-47th-president-us-trump-declares-will-take-back-oval-office-rare-behind-scenes-video/
RAPIDFIRE
New Jesse Watters Primetime Show Sets Ratings Milestone in Debut, Obliterates CNN and MSNBC
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/new-jesse-watters-primetime-show-sets-ratings-milestone-debut-obliterates-cnn-msnbc
California City Passes First Law Requiring Annual Fees on Constitutional Right to Bear Arms
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/california-city-passes-first-law-requiring-annual-fees-constitutional-right-bear-arms
‘Today is a Good Day’: Four European Nations Announce End to Covid Restrictions
https://beckernews.com/today-is-a-good-day-four-european-nations-announce-end-to-covid-restrictions-43889/
• Ireland
• Denmark
• UK
• Czech
U.S. & Nato Reject Russian Security Demands, Biden State Dept. Predicts Invasion by Mid-February
https://beckernews.com/u-s-nato-reject-russian-security-demands-biden-state-dept-predicts-invasion-by-mid-february-43892/
Dan Bongino Permanently Banned from YouTube
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/dan-bongino-permanently-banned-youtube/
AZ State Rep. Mark Finchem Is Working on Resolution to Reclaim Arizona’s 2020 Electors: “I Actually Have A Resolution In Markup Right Now.” (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/exclusive-az-state-rep-mark-finchem-working-resolution-reclaim-arizonas-2020-electors-actually-resolution-markup-right-now-video/
GoFundMe Suspends Access to Millions of Dollars Raised for Canadian Truckers Protesting Vaccine Mandates
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/gofundme-suspends-access-millions-dollars-raised-canadian-truckers-protesting-vaccine-mandates
Our Latest Videos:
Jan Psaki “prevent … exercise [of] their fundamental rights.” Covid Slavery, Law & History
https://rumble.com/vssldm-jan-psaki-prevent-exercise-of-their-fundamental-rights.-covid-slavery-law-a.html
JUSTICE FOR SETH RICH: The Saddest Story Never Told
https://rumble.com/vsjlhc-justice-for-seth-rich-the-saddest-story-never-told.html
Books of the Week:
• Population Control: How Corporate Owners Are Killing Us
https://amzn.to/3tGIDd3
• Maxims of Divine Law
https://amzn.to/3tINcDJ
• To Eliminate the Opiate: Vol. 1
https://amzn.to/3rAnlLn
• To Eliminate the Opiate: Vol. 2
https://amzn.to/33wZ9l6
• COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey
https://amzn.to/3qslEjN
OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL
https://t.me/vigilantnews
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
+ Become a member for as little as 3$ per month • https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm •
+ Onetime Donation (Credit/Debit)(Crypto)(Paypal)(Cashapp) • https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/ •
EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS (Capital Funding) Email [email protected]) Subject Line: I need funding, What's Remelo?
- Buy a business (near zero cost to you)
- COVID Tax Credits (if you have w2 employees)
- Cash Advance
- Equipment Loans
- SBA Loans
Check out our BRAND NEW Store https://stillnessinthestore.com/
Use Promo CODE SAVE10 to save 10% off on all products.
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/StillnessintheStorm
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DARtlKxgDs2E/
Gab.tv
https://tv.gab.com/channel/stillnessinthestorm
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