POST-ASTRAZENECA ! HORRIFIC SKIN REACTIONS..! DOKTORS 'BAFFLED'..? 💉💉💉

(world orders review)================

POST-AStraZeneca ! HORRIFIC SKIN Reactions..! DOKTORS (Still?) 'BAFFLED' ?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ak4m3ZKCn5s2/ [SHARE]

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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

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(source) Wake.The.Fuck.Up https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wtfu/





SADS Mini-Compilation: https://www.bitchute.com/video/CMuTEWl8kYHl/

Mega Compilation Of Vaxx Deaths & Injuries - Sports Edition https://www.bitchute.com/video/okqdjEadnGZ2/

Earlier Compilations;

COVID Vaccine Injuries & Deaths - Mega Compilation https://www.bitchute.com/video/HvfVmP3khVo8/

Another great compilation by "End of times watchman in Philippines"

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mI0pDrTFuwRz/

Other short compilations: 👇

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HwgutPI9ORNv/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZNrLJyhT0YyG/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UafFuAs3sqtJ/





I have officially lost count of how many COVID vaccine injuries and deaths I have now uploaded on my channel, all of these folks have their stories deleted from most social media platforms.. So a huge shoutout to Bitchute for allowing these victims stories to be shared & told

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NATURE & PURPOSE of the COVIDIAN [GRAPHENE +] INJECTS

(Ricardo Delgado) https://www.bitchute.com/video/hwWSM0SEH7wU/

The PURPOSE of VACCINATION [Ricardo Delgado]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/k8pYHroKcBc4/

#NOT-A-VAC ! (Ohh... If THESE TREES Could TALK) !

[🎶 Instrumental] https://www.bitchute.com/video/krk75vgZjTsL/





👉 Having difficulties attaching bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer





Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/



