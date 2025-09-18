Weaponizing Economic Power In American Decline

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US is weaponizing its control over the global financial system—seizing assets, cutting off Swift, piracy. This isn't strength; it's a sign of decline. It forces the world to build alternatives, ensuring the dollar's reign ends with a whimper, not a bang.
#DeDollarization #USDecline #BRICS #Finance
