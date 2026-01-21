❗️I think we are in the process of creating a stronger NATO. This is actually NATO 3.0 - Finnish President Stubb

After this, NATO Secretary General Rutte stated:

"Trump is right. We need to protect the Arctic from Russian and Chinese influence"

Adding, more Davos:

Trump threatens Europe with tariffs, but not with troops, demanding that they give up Greenland, comments The New York Times on the US president's statements in Davos.

"In this speech, Trump challenges Europe, and the essence of his words is: give me Greenland, or I will suffocate you with tariffs - although I will not send troops to seize it," writes the publication.