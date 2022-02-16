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Jared Taylor, Expert Witness (1994)
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15 views • February 16, 2022
In 1994, a young black named Daimion Osby was tried for murder in Texas. He had been threatened repeatedly by two other blacks. Osby was afraid, and bought a revolver and two rounds of ammunition. The two blacks drove up and bumped him with their car, and then rushed towards him menacingly. Osby shot and killed them both. At trial, Jared Taylor was called as an expert witness for the defense to argue that because young black men have such high murder rates, Osby may have been justified in thinking they might kill him.
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Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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