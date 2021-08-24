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On the Kevin J. Johnston Show we have Ed, Derek and Stefanos!
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2 views • August 24, 2021
On tonight's show we have Ed, Derek and Stefanos discussing many things. Derek's awesome drone footage videos. Unfortunately, Derek's drone got destroyed while in flight with a seagull. The McMann Stadium where the Stampeders play have imposed some kind of policy for their employees to get the jab, which is not law.
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WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio/
www.noblesavages.me
https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie
https://www.facebook.com/derekstories
Please visit my mayoral website at:
www.calgarymayor.co
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages #Calgarymayorelect
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
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