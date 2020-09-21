LIVE With G. Edward Griffin! - The COLLAPSE Of The Global Economy

World Alternative MediaJoin G. Edward Griffin at The Red Pill Expo 2020 on Jekyll Island!PFT PRIVACY PROTECTOR:JOIN US On BitChute:JOIN US On Flote:JOIN US On LBRY:Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor and John Sneisen talk about the recent move by the IRS to crack down on privacy cryptocurrency Monero. Will it work? Or is it another failed attempt to stop a movement?John talks about his thoughts on the term "Too big to fail" and how he believes we're entering a period of "Too big to exist."Another jam-packed show with much more news and information!Stay tuned for MORE from WAM!Become a client of Tim's HERE:JOIN Our NEW Newsletter HERE:FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:FIND OUR CoinTree page here:GET YOUR TICKETS To AnarchoVegas 2020 and use promo code WAM to save 10%!JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:We will soon be doing subscriber only content!Video edited by Josh SigurdsonFeaturing:Josh SigurdsonGraphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh SigurdsonVisit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.comLIKE us on Facebook here:Follow us on Twitter here:FIND US ON STEEMIT:DONATE HERE:Help keep independent media alive!Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!BITCOIN ADDRESS:18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNUWorld Alternative Media2020