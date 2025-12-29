RT News - December 29 2025 7AM GMT

December 29, 2025

Donald Trump urges Vladimir Zelensky to give peace a chance before Ukraine loses even more territory. The US President also rules out a temporary ceasefire - which the EU could use to rearm Kiev. Myanmar wraps up phase one of its first general election since the 2021 military coup. While local voters hold high hopes for an end to hostilities and change for the good, Western leaders refuse to recognize the process. Algeria demands an official apology for French colonization, legalizing its citizens' rights to compensation from Paris. We spoke exclusively with one of the lawmakers involved.









