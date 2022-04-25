Chinese and Russian Hypersonic Programs ‘Pose Significant Challenge’ to Global Security

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04/22/2022 Lockheed Martin Defense Systems Vice President Doug Graham：US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has been highlighting the “incredible amount” of activity that China and Russia have invested in their hypersonic programs. They are posing a significant challenge to the international security environment in general, particularly here in the Asia-Pacific region. They are conducting numerous flight tests, and some of their systems have actually gone operational.