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"Save Me From My Worst Nightmare!" Freedomain Call In Show Mar 15 2020
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8 views • October 21, 2020
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Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/my-worst-nighhtmare-freedomain-call-in-show-mar-15-2020
Hi Stefan,
I had some dreams and nightmares two years ago that have me wondering what happened in my earliest years of life. Some of them struck a lot of fear into me and I think it may connect in some way to the fear that I experience in my daily life. I have some ideas about what they mean and would like your input if you are interested in analyzing them.
One dream I had was as follows:
My adult self was in a dark square room (I think it was a house) connected by a hallway to another square room with a bare light bulb (on) hanging from the ceiling. The hallway had a door on one side leading downstairs, I think to a basement. Light came into the dark room enough for me to see what I was doing. I was holding a sort of toilet shaped bowl and filling it up from a large trough or cauldron full of water. I was watching myself in the third person with a view of the hallway as I filled the container with water. The door in the hallway opened as a dark human figure emerged. The figure planted itself in the hallway with a wide, intimidating stance. I couldn't make out any details on it other than it seemed to be a man. Immediately after seeing the figure come up the stairs I grabbed my water container and, aggressively and angrily yelling/howling (no words), threw the water at him. My yelling was one long sort of growl. It started out as a strong, angry adult growl. A child's growl (me) became louder as my adult growl faded. It sounded as if the child's growl went from anger to disgust to pain and faded.
I awoke from this dream with chills across my body almost as if I was in shock. I felt as if someone was outside of my room about to break in through the door or window. I even thought they might be in the closet. It took me the better part of the night to rel..
Subscribe, then join the Discord server!
Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/my-worst-nighhtmare-freedomain-call-in-show-mar-15-2020
Hi Stefan,
I had some dreams and nightmares two years ago that have me wondering what happened in my earliest years of life. Some of them struck a lot of fear into me and I think it may connect in some way to the fear that I experience in my daily life. I have some ideas about what they mean and would like your input if you are interested in analyzing them.
One dream I had was as follows:
My adult self was in a dark square room (I think it was a house) connected by a hallway to another square room with a bare light bulb (on) hanging from the ceiling. The hallway had a door on one side leading downstairs, I think to a basement. Light came into the dark room enough for me to see what I was doing. I was holding a sort of toilet shaped bowl and filling it up from a large trough or cauldron full of water. I was watching myself in the third person with a view of the hallway as I filled the container with water. The door in the hallway opened as a dark human figure emerged. The figure planted itself in the hallway with a wide, intimidating stance. I couldn't make out any details on it other than it seemed to be a man. Immediately after seeing the figure come up the stairs I grabbed my water container and, aggressively and angrily yelling/howling (no words), threw the water at him. My yelling was one long sort of growl. It started out as a strong, angry adult growl. A child's growl (me) became louder as my adult growl faded. It sounded as if the child's growl went from anger to disgust to pain and faded.
I awoke from this dream with chills across my body almost as if I was in shock. I felt as if someone was outside of my room about to break in through the door or window. I even thought they might be in the closet. It took me the better part of the night to rel..
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