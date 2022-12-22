Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Wow Of The Virgin Birth
29 views
channel image
Glory Baptist Church
Published Yesterday |

Matthew 1:18-23 KJV

(18)  Now the birth of Jesus Christ was on this wise: When as his mother Mary was espoused to Joseph, before they came together, she was found with child of the Holy Ghost.

(19)  Then Joseph her husband, being a just man, and not willing to make her a publick example, was minded to put her away privily.

(20)  But while he thought on these things, behold, the angel of the Lord appeared unto him in a dream, saying, Joseph, thou son of David, fear not to take unto thee Mary thy wife: for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Ghost.

(21)  And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name JESUS: for he shall save his people from their sins.

(22)  Now all this was done, that it might be fulfilled which was spoken of the Lord by the prophet, saying,

(23)  Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us.

Keywords
birthbabyvirginnativity

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket