INTERVIEW Lynz Piper-Loomis: Veteran Care Advocate Discusses the War to Protect Our Heroes

October 23, 2022





This week on the Richard Leonard Show we are joined by former South Carolina congressional candidate Lynz Piper-Loomis to discuss her fight for get proper care for her husband while experiencing the first purge of caregivers from Veterans Affairs. She also shares about her time at the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and why she left that now heavily scrutinized organization.





