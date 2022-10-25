Create New Account
INTERVIEW Lynz Piper-Loomis: Veteran Care Advocate Discusses the War to Protect Our Heroes
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
The Richard Leonard Show


October 23, 2022


This week on the Richard Leonard Show we are joined by former South Carolina congressional candidate Lynz Piper-Loomis to discuss her fight for get proper care for her husband while experiencing the first purge of caregivers from Veterans Affairs. She also shares about her time at the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and why she left that now heavily scrutinized organization.


Learn more about Mrs. Piper-Loomis' new campaign to save trafficked women and kids:

https://linktr.ee/lynzpiperloomis


