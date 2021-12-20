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GIANNI RUSSO ~ (2) "HOLLYWOOD GODFATHER: Mafia Deep State, Celebs & Conspiracies" [Age Of Truth TV]
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33 views • December 20, 2021
Welcome to PART 2 - our 2nd interview in our 2-part series featuring GIANNI RUSSO:
“HOLLYWOOD GODFATHER” - PART 2: The Mafia Deep State Web, Occultism, Celebs & Conspiracies”.
If you think that Part 2 could not possibly be as explosive, eye-opening and "action-packed" as Part 1 on AGE OF TRUTH TV - think again !!!! :)
One of the most eye-opening and extraordinary lives ever lived and most fascinating life-stories you will ever hear.
GIANNI RUSSO known as HOLLYWOOD GODFATHER because of his work and association with the extended Mafia in America and Italy, the most infamous and well-known Mob Don´s in history, his affair with Marilyn Monroe, who took his virginity at age 15, his knowledge of the connection between the Mob and the Illuminati bloodline families in Europe and United States, his in-depth knowledge about the killing of President John F. Kennedy, and the complicated JFK Conspiracy and the killing of Marilyn Monroe and famous columnist, Dorothy Kilgallen. His work for the Vatican and as a Casino owner in Las Vegas, his acting in the legendary film “The Godfather” from 1972 where his acting teacher was Marlon Brando, his singing teacher was Frank Sinatra - and his kidnapping by Escobar in South America. He is even honest and candid about the people he killed.
One show was simply not enough, so this is PART 2 with GIANNI RUSSO, interviewed by Age Of Truth TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.
You can watch Part 1 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCMi39lxHb8
GIANNI RUSSO BIOGRAPHY:
Gianni Vito Russo, or just Gianni Russo, was born on December 12, 1943, in Manhattan, New York City, United States. Little Gianni grew up in Little Italy and Rosebank, Staten Island.
Gianni Russo states that he began his career in some systematised crime group. He became an errand boy and mob subordinate for Frank Costello, an Italian-American mob head of the Luciano family.
After some time, Gianni Russo decided to leave the deadly and uncertain path of being in a systematised crime group.
Gianni Russo claims that he is linked to the Gambino Mafia family.
The classic American crime film, “The Godfather,” indeed became a masterpiece and a legacy. The film’s casting is mostly unknown and not that famous, but it left a significant impact on the cinema itself.
Aside from the story’s main protagonists, the film also revolved around a particular character named Carlo Rizzi that is played by Gianni Russo. This role paved the way for Gianni Russo to have various “tough guy” roles in movies and television.
Gianni Russo has sometimes been associated with the American singer and actress Liza Minnelli and the American tv host and singer and actress Dionne Warwick.
He has 11 children by 9 different women.
In 1972, Gianni Russo was given the role of Carlo Rizzi in the film, “The Godfather.” Carlo Rizzi enjoys the splendor of being part of the Corleone mob family. However, he is still not enough to be entrusted of the main business. As the story progress, he paved his way to be involved in the mob affair.
Gianni Russo’s amazing portrayal of the character landed him several film and tv opportunities, usually the tough man’s roles. He also became an ambassador of a specific brand of vodka.
After that, Gianni Russo had a restaurant in Las Vegas named Gianni Russo’s State Street. It was closed in 1988. He also conquered almost 23 federal felonious prosecutions on several charges from alleged systematic mob relations.
In 1988, Gianni killed a guy inside the Las Vegas club and casino that he owns. There was a Medellin drug cartel harassing one of the female patrons, and when Gianni tried to stop him, the man pulled a broken bottle and stabbed him. Gianni shot the man in his head twice.
Gianni is also a professional singer; he released a CD entitled, Reflections that pays respect to Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. He also had his own wine line called Gianni Russo Wines.
In 2019, he published his own book entitled Hollywood Godfather: My Life in the Movies and the Mob. He shared various memories about himself and also revealing that he was associated with Marilyn Monroe.
Gianni said that Marilyn Monroe was the one that claimed his virginity when he was 15 years old, and Marilyn was 33. He clarified that before it was a different time, he was aware that Marilyn might be jailed if it happened now.
Gianni Russo is a well-known American actor, singer, and businessman. He became notable for his role in, The Godfather, as Carlo Rizzi. He also appeared in The Godfather Part II, Lepke, The Freshman, Super Mario Bros., Seabiscuit, and many more.
For more on GIANNI RUSSO go to his websites:
http://www.giannirusso.com
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2021 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
“HOLLYWOOD GODFATHER” - PART 2: The Mafia Deep State Web, Occultism, Celebs & Conspiracies”.
If you think that Part 2 could not possibly be as explosive, eye-opening and "action-packed" as Part 1 on AGE OF TRUTH TV - think again !!!! :)
One of the most eye-opening and extraordinary lives ever lived and most fascinating life-stories you will ever hear.
GIANNI RUSSO known as HOLLYWOOD GODFATHER because of his work and association with the extended Mafia in America and Italy, the most infamous and well-known Mob Don´s in history, his affair with Marilyn Monroe, who took his virginity at age 15, his knowledge of the connection between the Mob and the Illuminati bloodline families in Europe and United States, his in-depth knowledge about the killing of President John F. Kennedy, and the complicated JFK Conspiracy and the killing of Marilyn Monroe and famous columnist, Dorothy Kilgallen. His work for the Vatican and as a Casino owner in Las Vegas, his acting in the legendary film “The Godfather” from 1972 where his acting teacher was Marlon Brando, his singing teacher was Frank Sinatra - and his kidnapping by Escobar in South America. He is even honest and candid about the people he killed.
One show was simply not enough, so this is PART 2 with GIANNI RUSSO, interviewed by Age Of Truth TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.
You can watch Part 1 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCMi39lxHb8
GIANNI RUSSO BIOGRAPHY:
Gianni Vito Russo, or just Gianni Russo, was born on December 12, 1943, in Manhattan, New York City, United States. Little Gianni grew up in Little Italy and Rosebank, Staten Island.
Gianni Russo states that he began his career in some systematised crime group. He became an errand boy and mob subordinate for Frank Costello, an Italian-American mob head of the Luciano family.
After some time, Gianni Russo decided to leave the deadly and uncertain path of being in a systematised crime group.
Gianni Russo claims that he is linked to the Gambino Mafia family.
The classic American crime film, “The Godfather,” indeed became a masterpiece and a legacy. The film’s casting is mostly unknown and not that famous, but it left a significant impact on the cinema itself.
Aside from the story’s main protagonists, the film also revolved around a particular character named Carlo Rizzi that is played by Gianni Russo. This role paved the way for Gianni Russo to have various “tough guy” roles in movies and television.
Gianni Russo has sometimes been associated with the American singer and actress Liza Minnelli and the American tv host and singer and actress Dionne Warwick.
He has 11 children by 9 different women.
In 1972, Gianni Russo was given the role of Carlo Rizzi in the film, “The Godfather.” Carlo Rizzi enjoys the splendor of being part of the Corleone mob family. However, he is still not enough to be entrusted of the main business. As the story progress, he paved his way to be involved in the mob affair.
Gianni Russo’s amazing portrayal of the character landed him several film and tv opportunities, usually the tough man’s roles. He also became an ambassador of a specific brand of vodka.
After that, Gianni Russo had a restaurant in Las Vegas named Gianni Russo’s State Street. It was closed in 1988. He also conquered almost 23 federal felonious prosecutions on several charges from alleged systematic mob relations.
In 1988, Gianni killed a guy inside the Las Vegas club and casino that he owns. There was a Medellin drug cartel harassing one of the female patrons, and when Gianni tried to stop him, the man pulled a broken bottle and stabbed him. Gianni shot the man in his head twice.
Gianni is also a professional singer; he released a CD entitled, Reflections that pays respect to Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. He also had his own wine line called Gianni Russo Wines.
In 2019, he published his own book entitled Hollywood Godfather: My Life in the Movies and the Mob. He shared various memories about himself and also revealing that he was associated with Marilyn Monroe.
Gianni said that Marilyn Monroe was the one that claimed his virginity when he was 15 years old, and Marilyn was 33. He clarified that before it was a different time, he was aware that Marilyn might be jailed if it happened now.
Gianni Russo is a well-known American actor, singer, and businessman. He became notable for his role in, The Godfather, as Carlo Rizzi. He also appeared in The Godfather Part II, Lepke, The Freshman, Super Mario Bros., Seabiscuit, and many more.
For more on GIANNI RUSSO go to his websites:
http://www.giannirusso.com
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2021 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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