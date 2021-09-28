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Preview - Answers to your Questions, September
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0 view • September 28, 2021
Some of the varied topics John address in this episode include: climate change, physical and spiritual evolution, Canadian politics, Robert David Steele’s character, Paradigms, A.I. consciousness, the vaccine and Covid, a changing idea of reality, and more!
Links referenced:
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S2CrFoRJknK8/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7sU4RyeU4HQq/
Full premium video, as well as past episodes, is available at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/postscript/questions/
If you like what you are hearing here visit us at https://www/ArlingtonInstitute.Org/Premium/ and sign up for a FREE membership. That way we can notify you when more content is released. See you there!
Links referenced:
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S2CrFoRJknK8/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7sU4RyeU4HQq/
Full premium video, as well as past episodes, is available at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/postscript/questions/
If you like what you are hearing here visit us at https://www/ArlingtonInstitute.Org/Premium/ and sign up for a FREE membership. That way we can notify you when more content is released. See you there!
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