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CHP Talks: Angelina Ireland and the Delta Hospice Society
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11 views • November 26, 2020
November 26, 2020: Angelina Ireland speaks with Rod Taylor and Peter Vogel about the battle to preserve life and the high standards of palliative care in BC. Angelina is the President of the Delta Hospice Society, which operates the Irene Thomas Hospice in Delta. They have come under attack by the BC Government which has used high-pressure bullying tactics to attempt to coerce them to provide MAiD (Assisted Suicide) to their residents, against the principles of the founders and of current society members. A recent Court of Appeals ruling added pressure to the society to accept new members who want to impose a protocol that includes MAiD.
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CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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