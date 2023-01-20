Create New Account
World eminent Cardiologist Prof. Abdullah Alabdulgader calls for suspension of mRNA jab
Published 17 hours ago |
Banned Youtube Videos


January 15, 2023


BREAKING:


World eminent Cardiologist Prof.Abdullah Alabdulgader calls for suspension of mRNA jab because of cardiac harm concerns


*President of The international congress for advanced cardiac sciences

*Founder of Prince Sultan Cardiac Center/Saudi Arabia


This is huge 🔥


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/1LO4uL9qwbQS/

Keywords
