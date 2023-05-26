Christian Terhes From The European Parliament Attacks The European Union’s COVID Committee.





https://rumble.com/v2q4rms-christian-terhes-from-the-european-parliament-attacks-the-european-unions-c.html





Source:-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cOWFqrIilQQ





The COVID Committee presented on February 28, 2023, its first draft report about the "lessons learned" during the pandemic. The draft report is not acknowledging any of the problems during the pandemic.





On COVID Committee draft report: we are witnessing the biggest corruption cover-up in the EU history. (3m 10s)





=================================





NUMBERS OF EXCESS DEATHS WORLD WIDE CONTINUES TO INCREASE





FIGHT AGAINST

5G ROLL OUT

THE FALSE CLIMATE CHANGE NARRATIVE.

15 MINUTE CITY LOCKDOWNS

DON'T FORGET USE CASH WHERE YOU CAN. They want to take it away, USE IT OR LOOSE IT! Just imagine when taking your weekly groceries through the check out and your ID card says 'Transaction Invalid' NO CREDIT SCORE. Ask yourself how are you going to eat?





TRUTH ABOUT CHEMTRAILS and the Reckless Solar GeoEngineering.





The Deliberate Spraying of aerosols 24/7 above our heads which affects the air we breath, explained here:- GeoengineeringWatch.org. See Documentary "The Dimming".





DuneDrifter, Topical Digest discovering the cover ups and lies you are being fed by mainstream media and Governments around the world.





https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter





Music By SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





Please Support https://expose-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".





Christian Terhes, European Parliament, EU Lies