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These Patients Deserve To Be Heard - Whistleblower Reports on Vaccine Injuries
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674 views • September 21, 2021
Del Bigtree from The Highwire delivers this breaking story from a whistleblower on the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting system (VAERS). Please see more videos from the Highwire at rumble.com/c/TheHighWire. Del has been breaking important news stories and conversations so relevant to our times. From Del's video description: "In a Highwire exclusive, Deborah Conrad, a hospitalist physician’s assistant on the frontlines of the pandemic, pulls back the curtain on the complete lack and disregard in her hospital for reporting Covid vaccine injury to VAERS, this country’s only mechanism to track the safety of these rushed-to-market, mandated products."
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