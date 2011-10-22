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Busts from 9/22-10/11.
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90 views • October 13, 2021
DrB, [12.10.21 18:14]
[Forwarded from @IceQued]
Busts from 9/22-10/11. Why now? THINK LOGICALLY. The amount of Pedophiles and Traffickers being popped right now is unlike anything we've ever seen and is happening DURING Pedo Bidan's Fake Presidency. What about that makes sense? How do you keep threats neutralized? How do you keep everyone from having any idea what's going on? Is it making more sense yet? You have way more than you realize #QToldUs
Posts made by @ArrestsIndictmentsJustice 🐸
[Forwarded from @IceQued]
Busts from 9/22-10/11. Why now? THINK LOGICALLY. The amount of Pedophiles and Traffickers being popped right now is unlike anything we've ever seen and is happening DURING Pedo Bidan's Fake Presidency. What about that makes sense? How do you keep threats neutralized? How do you keep everyone from having any idea what's going on? Is it making more sense yet? You have way more than you realize #QToldUs
Posts made by @ArrestsIndictmentsJustice 🐸
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