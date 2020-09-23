Legend of Prince Madoc's Discovery of America - ROBERT SEPEHR

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There was a time that pre-Colombian Viking voyages were also dismissed by academia, until evidence of Viking settlements in the Americas proved the Icelandic legends to be true. That said, these alleged Welsh Indians have been credited by some to have constructed a number of landmarks throughout the Midwestern United States.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zkF6mmT933k
Robert Sepehr