I AM THE LORD, I CHANGE NOT Part 9: Raising the Bar Again

When Jesus walked on the earth, He seemed radical because He called people to a higher standard. He raised the moral standard and spoke about a state of perfection that is only possible when we make Him our righteousness.

Our Savior said it was possible to murder someone in your thoughts and equated it to the actual deed. He also said that you are guilty of adultery if you lust after another person who is not your spouse. Jesus spoke about divorce and taking an oath to validate a personal action.

He indicated how people should relate to each other when there is a personal conflict and told of the great law of love which only born again believers filled with the Holy Spirit can fulfill. This biblical standard set by Jesus is in total opposition to the state of affairs today.

The current trend is to water down the teachings of Jesus and make it possible for everyone to feel comfortable with a church that does not condemn sin and only speaks about love and acceptance. Are you upholding the standards set forth by Jesus or are you walking on the same road as the Devil?

RLJ-1530 -- JANUARY 10, 2016

