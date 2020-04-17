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WARNING (confirmation? omer 8th, nisan 23rd , 9th day)
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42 views • April 17, 2020
The length of her original video was 7m09sec !!
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G709
ἀριστάω
aristaō
ar-is-tah'-o
From G712 ; to take the principal meal: - dine
SOUNDS LIKE A SUPPER isn't it ??
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1Thessalonians 4:17 ( 4/17 ?? INTERESTONG !! )
"Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord."
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Dr. Claudia Albers PhD channel :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCURC-iCzVpz1Jl010tIaZ8Q
----------
G709
ἀριστάω
aristaō
ar-is-tah'-o
From G712 ; to take the principal meal: - dine
SOUNDS LIKE A SUPPER isn't it ??
----------
1Thessalonians 4:17 ( 4/17 ?? INTERESTONG !! )
"Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord."
----------
Dr. Claudia Albers PhD channel :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCURC-iCzVpz1Jl010tIaZ8Q
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