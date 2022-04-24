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COSMIC DISASTER - CIA Classified - "Adam & Eve Story" by Chan Thomas- Pole Reversal - Micronova - Suspicious Observers
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911 views • April 24, 2022
Thanks to Suspicious Observer for this video, that is on his Youtube from over 2 years ago, in August 14, 2019.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_zfMyzXqfI&;ab_channel=Suspicious0bservers
Cosmic Disaster, Solar Micronova, Superflare, Magnetic Reversal, Crustal Displacement, Ice Age, Tsunamis, Volcanoes... it's all here, it's all been done before and it's all coming again soon.
Science tells us these magnetic events come on a cycle, we are due up again now, and shocker... the magnetic field is shifting and accelerating. This is not a coincidence.
Observing the Frontier 2020: https://ObservatoryProject.com
To get free copies of the classified work, go to SuspectSky.com
https://www.observatoryproject.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_zfMyzXqfI&;ab_channel=Suspicious0bservers
Cosmic Disaster, Solar Micronova, Superflare, Magnetic Reversal, Crustal Displacement, Ice Age, Tsunamis, Volcanoes... it's all here, it's all been done before and it's all coming again soon.
Science tells us these magnetic events come on a cycle, we are due up again now, and shocker... the magnetic field is shifting and accelerating. This is not a coincidence.
Observing the Frontier 2020: https://ObservatoryProject.com
To get free copies of the classified work, go to SuspectSky.com
https://www.observatoryproject.com/
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