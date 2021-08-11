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Why Are They So Desperate to Force-Inject Us?
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70 views • August 11, 2021
Forbidden Knowledge - August 9, 2021
A Big Tech/biotech whistleblower, who is concealing his true identity for now and going by “Liberty Man” has been working on a documentary series for Infowars and he joins Alex Jones to explain why the Globalists are so desperate to force-inject us and why we must educate ourselves as much as possible about this.
He says, “The reality is they’re deploying technology on us and if you don’t understand that technology, you will not understand what’s going on. If you’re a politician and you don’t understand the DARPA technology that’s being deployed on us right now, you are unfit to govern.
“We’re going to be digging into basically, what I think is the Rosetta Stone…It’s going to give you the perspective on why they’re pushing this stuff so hard. For the doctors and scientists out there, you’re going to understand all the vaccine injuries going on right now. But more importantly, you’re going to understand two key things of the agenda and why they’re pushing so hard; what this means to them…
Read more @ https://tinyurl.com/yk4pz8my
A Big Tech/biotech whistleblower, who is concealing his true identity for now and going by “Liberty Man” has been working on a documentary series for Infowars and he joins Alex Jones to explain why the Globalists are so desperate to force-inject us and why we must educate ourselves as much as possible about this.
He says, “The reality is they’re deploying technology on us and if you don’t understand that technology, you will not understand what’s going on. If you’re a politician and you don’t understand the DARPA technology that’s being deployed on us right now, you are unfit to govern.
“We’re going to be digging into basically, what I think is the Rosetta Stone…It’s going to give you the perspective on why they’re pushing this stuff so hard. For the doctors and scientists out there, you’re going to understand all the vaccine injuries going on right now. But more importantly, you’re going to understand two key things of the agenda and why they’re pushing so hard; what this means to them…
Read more @ https://tinyurl.com/yk4pz8my
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