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He was the perfect son. Too bad he had an idiotic nurse for a mom! 🤬
The Prisoner
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She thinks it had something to do with his heart? Gee ya think? This one really just burns me up!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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