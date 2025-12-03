Nerve Repair: Restoring Signals in the Central Nervous System

When the spinal cord or brain is injured, the axons that carry messages from your brain to your body get crushed — and special molecules (CSPGs) block them from reconnecting. Damaged myelin makes things even worse, stopping signals from traveling where they need to go.





🧠✨ But what if we could restore those signals?





In this episode, we explore groundbreaking research aimed at:

🔬 Remyelinating damaged axons

🌱 Regenerating pathways in the central nervous system

⚡ Enhancing neuroplasticity so signals can finally get through

📈 Measuring recovery through motor-evoked potentials (MEPs)





Imagine a future where someone who can’t move their hand today regains that ability because the brain–body connection has been restored.





That future may be closer than we think.





🔗 Tune in to hear how science is unlocking new hope for nerve repair and spinal healing.





