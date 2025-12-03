Nerve Repair: Restoring Signals in the Central Nervous System

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When the spinal cord or brain is injured, the axons that carry messages from your brain to your body get crushed — and special molecules (CSPGs) block them from reconnecting. Damaged myelin makes things even worse, stopping signals from traveling where they need to go.
🎶https://tinyurl.com/mrve3zpb
🧠✨ But what if we could restore those signals?
In this episode, we explore groundbreaking research aimed at:
🔬 Remyelinating damaged axons
🌱 Regenerating pathways in the central nervous system
⚡ Enhancing neuroplasticity so signals can finally get through
📈 Measuring recovery through motor-evoked potentials (MEPs)
Imagine a future where someone who can’t move their hand today regains that ability because the brain–body connection has been restored.
That future may be closer than we think.
🔗 Tune in to hear how science is unlocking new hope for nerve repair and spinal healing.
🎧 Listen now on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
.
.
.
#NerveRepair #Neuroscience #SpinalCordInjury #Neuroplasticity #Myelin #RegenerationScience #BrainHealth #CNSHealing #MedicalInnovation #MEP #MotorEvokedPotential #NeuroRecovery #FindingGeniusPodcast