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POWERFUL VIDEO FROM ANOTHER DEFIANT POLICE OFFICER! (Share Everywhere!) #Covid1984 #ABraveNewNormal
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79 views • May 13, 2020
This is a very interesting result to Greg Anderson's firing... More cops are coming out with defiant videos on a wide range of topics
Original Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcbmR9UVBKk
(I definitely dont agree with all that this cop says but he makes a ton of good points and covers a lot of ground)
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Original Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcbmR9UVBKk
(I definitely dont agree with all that this cop says but he makes a ton of good points and covers a lot of ground)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For exclusive content, censored videos and to help me make this channel even better:
Join Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/timtruth
Collaborative Video Discovery Website: https://GroupDiscover.com
Best Music Storage Website: https://MyMusi.cc
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